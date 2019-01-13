Público
Trasladados a Motril 90 migrantes rescatados de una patera

Se ha establecido un dispositivo de búsqueda de otras dos embarcaciones que habría por la zona, en el que están participando la Guardamar Caliope de Salvamento Marítimo y el avión del Ejercito del aire "Rescue 32".

13/01/2019.- Llegada al puerto de Motril de unas 90 personas de origen subsahariano que navegaban en una neumática cuando fueron rescatadas por Salvamento Marítimo en el mar de Alborán. EFE/ Miguel_Paquet

Salvamento Marítimo ha rescatado este domingo en el mar de Alborán a unas 90 personas de origen subsahariano que navegaban en una neumática que había salido esta mañana, junto a otras dos pateras que están siendo buscadas, desde el norte de Marruecos.

Según han informado a Efe fuentes de Salvamento Marítimo, en la patera rescatada viajan en torno a 90 personas, aunque no se ha precisado el número exacto al no haberse realizado aún el recuento, y ha sido localizada por la Salvamar Hamal, que los traslada al Puerto de Motril (Granada).

Además, se ha establecido un dispositivo de búsqueda de otras dos embarcaciones que habría por la zona, en el que están participando la Guardamar Caliope de Salvamento Marítimo y el avión del Ejercito del aire "Rescue 32".

En el puerto motrileño se ha establecido un dispositivo por parte de Cruz Roja para dispensar una primera atención médica y alimenticia a los inmigrantes que están siendo trasladados, y se espera que lleguen sobre las 18.15 horas.

