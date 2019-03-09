Público
Trasladan al puerto de Almería a 46 personas, entre ellas un bebé, rescatadas de una patera en el mar de Alborán

Los rescatados, todos hombres, excepto un bebé y una mujer, están siendo trasladados al puerto de Almería, donde les esperará el habitual dispositivo de ayuda humanitaria.

El remolcador Clara Campoamor de Salvamento Marítimo.- SASEMAR

Salvamento Marítimo está trasladando al puerto de Almería a un total de 46 personas, entre ellas un bebé, después de haberlas rescatado de una patera en la que navegaban este sábado por el mar de Alborán.

Un portavoz de este organismo ha explicado a Europa Press que sobre las 10.05 horas, el centro de Salvamento Marítimo ha recibido un aviso alertando de la salida de esta patera de la costa marroquí de Kariat.

Unos diez minutos más tarde, el avión del Frontex Condor IV ha avisado a Salvamento Marítimo de que podía avistar a esta barcaza. Así, sobre las 12.40 horas, la embarcación 'Salvamar Spica' ha llegado y ha rescatado a estas 46 personas, todas ellas de origen subsahariano.

Por último, los rescatados, 44 hombres, un bebé y una mujer, están siendo trasladados al puerto de Almería, donde les esperará el habitual dispositivo de ayuda humanitaria.

