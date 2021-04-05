Estás leyendo: Trece detenidos por abusar sexualmente de una menor en un parque de Madrid

La joven se encontraba en el parque del Oeste bailando sobre un banco acompañada de dos amigos cuando un grupo de dieciocho jóvenes la rodearon la realizaron tocamientos en diversas partes del cuerpo. 

Dos agentes de la Policía Nacional en el parque del Oeste de Madrid. - EFE

La Policía Nacional ha detenido a trece jóvenes, entre ellos cuatro menores de edad, sospechosos de haber abusado sexualmente de una menor de 16 años el pasado sábado en el Parque del Oeste de Madrid, según han informado este lunes fuentes policiales.

El suceso ocurrió el pasado día 3 a las 22:30 horas, cuando la joven estaba en el parque bailando en un banco acompañada de dos amigos. En ese momento apareció un grupo de dieciocho jóvenes que la rodearon y la realizaron tocamientos en diversas partes del cuerpo.

Mientras unos abusaban de ella, otro chico aprovechó para robar el teléfono que llevaba en el interior del bolso. Dos amigos de la víctima consiguieron sacarla del grupo y llamaron a la Policía Nacional.

Los agentes localizaron en las inmediaciones a buena parte del grupo y practicaron un total de trece detenciones.

Entre los nueve mayores de edad hay seis marroquíes, un dominicano y dos españoles. Los cuatro menores son dos marroquíes, uno venezolano y uno español.

La investigación, de la que se encarga la Unidad de Atención a la Familia y Mujer (UFAM), sigue abierta para localizar e identificar al resto de integrantes del grupo.

A todos los arrestados se les acusa de un delito de abuso sexual.

