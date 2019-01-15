Público
Tren de Extremadura El descarrilamiento del tren fue un sabotaje: "Pudo ser una tragedia bastante importante"

El presidente del comité de empresa de Adif en la provincia de Toledo dice que puede confirmar que un trozo de carril —llamado en la jerga como 'cupón'— de un metro de longitud fue colocado en el cruzamiento del cambio del tren, lo que provocó que la máquina fuera desplazada y se saliera la rueda del carril.

El tren que descarriló cerca de la estación de Torrijos. (ÁNGELES VISDÓMINE | EFE)

El descarrilamiento del tren que este lunes cubría la línea Madrid-Zafra a 500 metros de la estación de Torrijos (Toledo) se debió a un sabotaje, ha afirmado este martes el presidente del comité de empresa de Adif en la provincia de Toledo, Enrique Clavero.

El accidente ocurrió sobre las 19.40 del lunes, a la altura del kilómetro 84 de la vía férrea, y no provocó heridos.

Clavero ha afirmado que puede confirmar que se debió a un "sabotaje", y ha explicado que un trozo de carril —conocido como un cupón— de un metro de longitud había sido colocado en el cruzamiento del cambio del tren, lo que provocó que la máquina fuera desplazara y se saliera la rueda del carril.

"Pudo ser una tragedia bastante importante, menos mal que el tren no llegó a volcar", ha dicho Clavero, ya que en la zona había un paso a nivel, con vehículos que estaban esperando para cruzar y cerca había, además, viviendas, ha precisado.

Pese a que la vía quedó reparada a las 6.00 horas de la mañana de este martes, el primer tren desde Talavera de la Reina (Toledo) hacia Madrid, que salía a las 6.50, se suspendió y los viajeros fueron trasladados en autobús a la capital.

