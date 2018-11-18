Miles de extremeños volverán a echarse este domingo a la calle, esta vez en Cáceres, para reivindicar un tren digno, un año después de la masiva concentración en Madrid, tiempo en el que ha habido un cambio de Gobierno en España y en el que las incidencias en el servicio continúan y se cuentan por decenas.
El 18 de noviembre de 2017 miles de extremeños se concentraron en la Plaza de España de Madrid, una cita histórica que tiñó de verde, blanco y negro (los colores de la bandera de Extremadura) este lugar, donde se acordó que debería ser un punto de inflexión para un servicio con vías del siglo XIX y sin un tramo electrificado.
Por aquel entonces gobernaba el PP y el ministro de Fomento, Íñigo de la Serna, prometía insistentemente que las obras del tramo extremeño de la nueva vía con Madrid estarían acabadas en el verano de 2019 y totalmente electrificadas en 2020, lo que permitirá un ahorro del viaje de una hora y media entre Badajoz y Madrid.
Sin embargo, pese a dotar la línea de mejoras, como un nuevo servicio de Talgo entre Extremadura y Madrid, las averías y retrasos continúan, con viajeros que quedan abandonados en medio del campo y se ven obligados a coger sus maletas hasta ser trasladados en autobuses o taxis a sus lugares de destino.
Con el cambio de Gobierno, el relevo en las promesas para la línea extremeña lo ha tomado el ministro socialista, José Luis Ábalos, quién incluso se ha reunido en Mérida con los integrantes del Pacto Social por el Ferrocarril, del que forman parte los partidos políticos —a excepción de Podemos—, sindicatos, patronal y ayuntamientos.
Aquel día Ábalos anunció la creación de la figura del coordinador del Sistema Ferroviario de Extremadura, encargado de intermediar entre el Ministerio de Fomento, RENFE, Adif y la Junta, y la llegada en 2020 de cinco trenes híbridos que puedan circular tanto en red de alta velocidad como en la convencional.
Sin embargo, a la cita de hoy, aunque masiva (se esperan unas 10.000 personas), no se llega con la misma unidad que a la del año pasado, entre otras cuestiones por el lugar escogido, ya que tanto Podemos como PP creen que debería haberse celebrado en Madrid.
Comentarios Tenemos novedades en el área de comentarios: sólo los miembros de la Comunidad de Público pueden debatir o comentar nuestras noticias (puedes unirte aquí). Si únicamente deseas leer los comentarios, antes debes iniciar sesión.
Comentarios<% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } else { %>
Para poder comentar en esta noticia antes tienes que unirte a la comunidad de Público, puedes hacerlo aquí.<% } %>
Comentarios:
<% if(_.allKeys(comments).length > 0) { %> <% _.each(comments, function(comment) { %>Mostrar más comentarios
-
<% }); %>
<% } else { %>
<% if(comment.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= comment.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<%= comment.user.username %>
<% if(_.allKeys(comment.children.models).length > 0) { %>
<%= comment.published %>
<%= comment.dateTime %>
<%= comment.text %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected && comment.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
<% if(canWriteComments) { %>
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
- No hay comentarios para esta noticia.
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(comment.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= comment.actions.count %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %><% } %>
<% _.each(comment.children.models, function(children) { %> <% children = children.toJSON() %><% } %> <% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
-
<% }); %>
<% if(children.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= children.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<% if(children.parent.id != comment.id) { %>
en respuesta a <%= children.parent.username %>
<% } %>
<%= children.user.username %>
<%= children.published %>
<%= children.dateTime %>
<%= children.text %>
<% if (children.actions.selected && children.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(children.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= children.actions.count %>
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %><% } %>