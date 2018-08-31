Al menos 640 niños migrantes han muerto en el Mediterráneo desde 2014, según alerta Save The Children, que recuerda este domingo el tercer aniversario de la muerte Aylan Kurdi, el niño sirio de tres años, cuyo cuerpo fue hallado en la costa de Turquía, una imagen que dio la vuelta al mundo.
Desde entonces, tal como señalan los datos de la Organización Internacional para las Migraciones (OIM), la cifra de niños y niñas ahogados cuando trataban de llegar a las costas europeas, no ha dejado de aumentar y podría ser mayor, ya que muchas de las desapariciones que se producen no están certificadas ni documentadas.
Save The Children recuerda que España, con el 42% de todas las llegadas durante el año, ha recibido la llegada de personas migrantes por vía marítima en agosto en un volumen que supone "más del doble que el de Grecia y más de cuatro veces el de Italia".
La organización advierte de que los niños y niñas migrantes y refugiados, especialmente los que viajan solos, son los más vulnerables en estos desplazamientos por mar y tierra frente al riesgo de sufrir explotación, violencia y tráfico de personas.
"Es necesario que el Gobierno lidere un cambio de políticas migratorias que permita a los niños y niñas refugiados buscar protección en Europa a través de vías legales. No podemos permitir que más niños sigan poniendo en riesgo sus vidas en el mar o en manos de las mafias", reclama el director general de Save the Children, Andrés Conde.
Así, la ONG recuerda al Gobierno la necesidad de establecer vías legales y seguras para que los niños migrantes y refugiados puedan solicitar asilo en los países de origen o tránsito, "evitando así que tengan que poner en riesgo sus vidas en el mar".
"La mitad de las personas que requieren protección internacional son hoy niños y niñas; de lo que hagamos con ellos dependerá, en buena medida, el futuro tanto de sus países de origen, si algún día pueden y quieren volver, como de las propias sociedades de acogida", recuerda Conde.
