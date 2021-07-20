Estás leyendo: El 'pequeño Nicolás', condenado a tres años de cárcel por hacerse pasar por alto cargo

Público
Público

Audiencia provincial de Madrid El 'pequeño Nicolás', condenado a tres años de cárcel por hacerse pasar por alto cargo

La Audiencia provincial de Madrid le ha impuesto 9 meses de cárcel por usurpar funciones públicas y otros dos años y tres meses de prisión por un delito de cohecho activo.

El pequeño nicolás
Francisco Nicolás G. I., conocido popularmente en los medios de comunicación como 'Pequeño Nicolás', a su llegada a la Audiencia Provincial de Madrid. Isabel Infantes / Europa Press

MADRID

Actualizado:

Francisco Nicolás Gómez Iglesias, conocido como el Pequeño Nicolás, ha sido condenado a 3 años de cárcel por haberse hecho pasar por un cargo que hacía de nexo de la Vicepresidencia del Gobierno con la Casa Real en su viaje a Ribadeo (Lugo) para reunirse con el presidente de Alsa en agosto de 2014.

En la sentencia, a la que ha tenido acceso Efe, la sección decimoséptima de la Audiencia Provincial de Madrid le condena a 9 meses de cárcel como autor de un delito de usurpación de funciones públicas con la atenuante analógica de anomalía psíquica y dilaciones indebidas, y a otros dos años y 3 meses de prisión por un delito de cohecho activo, en el que concurren las mismas atenuantes.

A la vez, ha resultado absuelto de los delito de falsedad y de malversación de caudales públicos de los que también le acusaba la Fiscalía, que pedía para él 7 años de cárcel.

En su declaración en el juicio, el Pequeño Nicolás explicó que no pretendía hacerse pasar por una autoridad sino que solo fingió ser una persona importante para sentirse "poderoso".

(Habrá ampliación).

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público