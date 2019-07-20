Público
Tres detenidos por una agresión sexual múltiple a una mujer en Barcelona

Los Mossos d'Esquadra conocieron los hechos el pasado martes, cuando unos ciudadanos alertaron de que habían encontrado a una mujer caminando desorientada y que pedía ayuda. 

Concentración contra la violencia de género y los asesinatos machistas en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid. / VÍCTOR LERENA (EFE)

Dos hombres y una mujer han sido detenidos por los Mossos d'Esquadra en Barcelona por su presunta relación con una agresión múltiple a una mujer el pasado fin de semana, a la que presuntamente retuvieron durante varios días.

Los Mossos conocieron los hechos el pasado martes, día 16, cuando unos ciudadanos alertaron de que habían encontrado a una mujer caminando desorientada y que pedía ayuda.

La víctima ha declarado que estuvo retenida durante el pasado fin de semana en la capital catalana, en un descampado con puertas metálicas, lugar donde se habrían producido las agresiones sexuales.

