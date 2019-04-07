Público
Tres detenidos por la desaparición de una joven en Vinaroz, entre ellos su novio

La mujer, de 20 años, despareció el pasado mes de febrero. No se descartan más detenciones en el transcurso de la investigación, que permanece bajo secreto de sumario. 

Agente de la Guardia Civil junto a un coche patrulla. GUARDIA CIVIL

La Guardia Civil ha detenido este sábado a tres personas presuntamente relacionadas con la desaparición de una joven moldava de 20 años el pasado mes de febrero en la localidad castellonense de Vinaroz, entre ellas su novio.

Así lo han informado a Efe fuentes de la investigación, que han añadido que la detención de estas personas, de nacionalidad rumana, se han producido en las provincias de Tarragona y de Castellón, donde se han realizado registros en domicilios e inspecciones en vehículos entre ayer y hoy.

Las detenciones las han practicado agentes de criminalística y del servicio cinológico de la Guardia Civil y Policía Judicial, han explicado las fuentes. Según informó a Efe la Comandancia de la Guardia Civil de Castellón, no se descartan más detenciones en el transcurso de la investigación, que permanece bajo secreto de sumario.

Los agentes han procedido a lo largo del día al registro de varios inmuebles en los municipios de Ulldecona (Tarragona) y Vinaroz (Castellón) y detuvieron a dichas personas presuntamente relacionadas con la desaparición de la chica, residente en este municipio castellonense.

El delegado del Gobierno en Valencia, Juan Carlos Fulgencio, preguntado por este caso en un acto del PSPV en Alicante, ha declarado que "se sigue buscando a la mujer" desaparecida y que "no se descarta ninguna hipótesis" al respecto.

