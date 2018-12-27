Público
Tres detenidos por incitar a una persona mayor a esnifar una sustancia y grabarlo

Están acusados de un delito el delito contra la salud pública y otro contra la intimidad por difundir las imágenes.

Captura de un vídeo en el que cuatro jóvenes incitan a un anciano a esnifar una sustancia en Lugo. / EUROPA PRESS

La Policía ha detenido a tres de los cuatro jóvenes implicados en un vídeo en el que se puede ver cómo incitan a un anciano a esnifar una sustancia en plena calle de Lugo. 

Los jóvenes, entre risas, hacen creer que se trata de cocaína aunque aún se está investigando qué es lo que le hicieron consumir. Aún se está buscando al cuarto implicado.

Estas personas, según informan las autoridades, son viejos conocidos porque varios de ellos tienen antecedentes por tráfico de drogas. En el vídeo se puede comprobar cómo se burlan del hombre de 72 años mientras le hacen esnifar una sustancia.

Están acusados de un delito el delito contra la salud pública y otro contra la intimidad por difundir las imágenes.

