Tres detenidos por una presunta violación a una menor en San Sebastián

Los agentes imputan a los detenidos delitos de agresión sexual y robo, ya que a uno de ellos se le han incautado pertenencias de la víctima, que presentó una denuncia por haber sido objeto de una violación esta madrugada.

Jefatura de la Policía Municipal de Donostia - San Sebastián. / Google Maps

La Policía Municipal de Donostia - San Sebastián está tomando declaración esta mañana a tres personas, dos de ellas menores de edad, que han sido detenidas tras una denuncia por violación a una joven, también menor, presuntamente ocurrida esta madrugada en la ciudad, que vive sus fiestas de la Semana Grande.

Fuentes municipales han informado de que, al parecer, una mujer interpuso una denuncia en la que asegura haber sido objeto de una violación esta madrugada en la zona de Gros. Los tres arrestos han sido practicados a raíz de esta denuncia.

Los agentes imputan a los detenidos delitos de agresión sexual y robo, ya que a uno de ellos se le han incautado pertenencias de la víctima. El caso se encuentra bajo secreto de sumario, según han informado las fuentes.

El alcalde de Donostia - San Sebastián, Eneko Goia, ha sido informado de los hechos a primera hora de esta mañana y ha convocado a la Junta de Portavoces del Ayuntamiento para dar cuenta a los grupos municipales de los datos de que dispone.

