Tres personas detenidas y tres agentes de la Policía Municipal y de la Ertzaintza heridos es el balance de una multitudinaria pelea registrada este sábado por la noche en el barrio bilbaíno de San Francisco.
La reyerta se originó cuando se enfrentaron miembros de dos de los grupos étnicos que pueblan dicho barrio que comenzaron a agredirse mutuamente en la plaza del Corazón de María poco antes de las 22:30 horas de este sábado.
Avisada la Policía Municipal de la pelea, acudieron al lugar dotaciones del cuerpo que, al llegar, fueron recibidas a golpes por los integrantes de los dos bandos que dejaron de pelear entre sí para enfrentarse a los agentes, han informado a Efe fuentes del Ayuntamiento de Bilbao.
Al ver el cariz que tomaba la situación, los agentes solicitaron refuerzos a la Ertzaintza, que acudió con varias dotaciones al lugar y cuyos miembros también fueron agredidos por los participantes en la trifulca, han informado fuentes del departamento vasco de Seguridad.
Como consecuencia de estas agresiones, dos ertzainas y un policía local tuvieron que ser asistidos en sendas Mutuas de los golpes recibidos. La Policía Municipal, por su parte, detuvo a dos de los participantes en la pelea y la Ertzaintza a un tercero acusado de atentado contra agentes de la autoridad.
La policía vasca, además, se incautó en el lugar de una barra de hierro y un bate de béisbol supuestamente empleados en los enfrentamientos.
