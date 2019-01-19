Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Tres niños salen disparados de una atracción en una feria de Guadassuar

El suceso ocurrió este viernes, cuando se produjo un fallo en la atracción y los niños cayeron desde el aparato.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Última hora RRSS

Última hora RRSS

Tres niños de 10 y 11 años salieron disparados de una atracción en una feria de la localidad valenciana de Guadassuar en la noche de este viernes, según han informado fuentes sanitarias.

El suceso ocurrió en torno a las 20.00 horas de este viernes, cuando se produjo un fallo en la atracción y los niños cayeron desde el aparato, que estaba en la feria de la Calle Gran Vía de esta localidad de la Ribera.

Hasta al lugar se desplazó una Unidad del Servicio de Atención Médica Urgente (SAMU) y un SVB, que trasladaron a los niños al Hospital de la Ribera, aunque según han informado fuentes del centro, fueron atendidos en urgencias y no llegaron a ingresar.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad