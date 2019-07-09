Público
Tribunal Europeo de Derechos Humanos Estrasburgo condena a Bélgica a indemnizar a los hijos de una víctima de ETA

El TEDH considera que Bélgica no cumplió "con la obligación de cooperar" con España para juzgar la participación de Natividad Jáuregui, presunta miembro del comando Vizcaya, en el asesinato del teniente coronel Manuel Romeo.

Fachada de la sede del Tribunal Europeo de Derechos Humanos (TEDH), con sede en Estrasburgo (Francia). (Michel Christen / EFE)

El Tribunal de Estrasburgo condenó este martes a Bélgica a indemnizar a los hijos del teniente coronel Manuel Romeo, asesinado en 1981 por ETA, por no haber examinado en profundidad la demanda española contra Natividad Jáuregui, acusada de estar implicada en el crimen.

En su sentencia, el Tribunal Europeo de Derechos Humanos considera que Bélgica no cumplió "con la obligación de cooperar" con España para juzgar la participación de esta presunta miembro del comando Vizcaya porque el examen de las euroórdenes en su contra "no fue lo suficientemente completo".

