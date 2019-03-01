Un tribunal obliga a un divorciado a mantener una pensión a su expareja a pesar de que se casó con otra persona

La Audiencia Provincial de A Coruña obliga a un divorciado a mantener el pago de una pensión a su exmujer a pesar de que esta se casó con otra persona, según informa El País. El tribunal reconoce la validez de un documento firmado por el hombre en donde este se comprometió a seguir pagando "aunque variase la situación civil" de la beneficiaria.
Según marcan la ley, la pensión compensatoria deja de tener validez cuando la persona beneficiada contrae un nuevo matrimonio. Algo que solicitó el demandante al conocer que su expareja se había casado, una petición que se concedió en un primer momento.
Sin embargo, ahora el juez establece que debe seguir pagando esta cuantía debido a que en el documento firmado se define que mantendría "aún en el caso de que la situación civil de la beneficiaria variase".
El hombre alega que esa parte del documento en realidad se refiere a "otros supuestos como una enfermedad o incapacitación". Por su parte, según recoge El País, la mujer pensaba que se trataba de "un acto de generosidad" por los supuestos "malos tratos sufridos durante el matrimonio".
Ante la incertidumbre en el verdadero significado de esa frase y "al no haber propuesto la prueba testifical de sus hijos", el juzgado desestima la demanda inicial.
