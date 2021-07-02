Estás leyendo: El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid ratifica la absolución de Xabi Alonso por fraude fiscal

El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid ratifica la absolución de Xabi Alonso por fraude fiscal 

Alonso fue residente fiscal en España y pagó el IRPF en los ejercicios 2010, 2011 y 2012, pero no declaró los rendimientos obtenidos por la explotación de sus derechos de imagen porque había cedido su explotación a una empresa radicada en Madeira. 

El futbolista Xabi Alonso entra en los Juzgados de Plaza de Castilla, Madrid (España), a 15 de marzo de 2021.
El futbolista Xabi Alonso entra en los Juzgados de Plaza de Castilla, Madrid (España), a 15 de marzo de 2021. Marta Fernández / Europa Press

El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid ha confirmado la segunda sentencia que absolvió al exfutbolista y actual entrenador del equipo filial de la Real Sociedad de San Sebastián Xabi Alonso tras ser acusado de defraudar a Hacienda casi dos millones de euros durante los ejercicios de 2010, 2011 y 2012. 

El periplo judicial de su caso ha sido largo: la Audiencia Provincial de Madrid lo absolvió, pero el TSJ de Madrid ordenó repetir el juicio; la Audiencia volvió a absolverlo y, tras recurrir de nuevo la Fiscalía y la Abogacía del Estado, en esta ocasión el tribunal ratifica la absolución.

Alonso, que inició su carrera en la Real Sociedad y pasó después por el Liverpool, el Real Madrid y el Bayern de Múnich, fue residente fiscal en España y pagó el IRPF en los ejercicios 2010, 2011 y 2012, pero no declaró los rendimientos obtenidos por la explotación de sus derechos de imagen porque había cedido su explotación a una empresa radicada en Madeira (Portugal). 

En una sentencia a la que ha tenido acceso Efe, el TSJ sostiene que los hechos encausados pueden encajar en la figura de fraude de ley, pero no hay simulación, porque el hecho imponible grabado -la explotación de los derechos de imagen por cesión de su titular- tuvo lugar realmente y no se falseó la realidad. 

Alonso, según el Tribunal, actuó "en la creencia de que ese proceder era conforme a Derecho". Así lo sentenció la Audiencia Provincial, que apuntó que "si la cesión de los derechos del jugador a Kardzali (la empresa de Madeira) fue real y esta entidad realizó una activa intervención en su explotación las pretensiones acusadoras decaen". 

Además, apuntó, "no se trata de ingresos opacos, ocultos, falseados o excluidos por el contribuyente al conocimiento de la Agencia Tributaria".

