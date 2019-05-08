Público
Tribunal Superior de Xusticia de Galicia La Justicia concede una pensión de orfandad a un hombre de 59 años

El Tribunal Superior de Xusticia de Galicia aprueba la ayuda al sexagenario, enfermo de esquizofrenia, al considerar que no puede desempeñar "de modo continuado" una actividad laboral, lo que no le impide ser beneficiario de una pensión cuyo límite de edad normalmente es de 25 años.

Sede del Tribunal Superior de Xusticia de Galicia (TSXG).

El Tribunal Superior de Xusticia de Galicia (TSXG) concedió el pasado mes de abril la pensión de orfandad a un hombre de 59 años enfermo de esquizofrenia paranoide y vecino de Vigo. El demandante tuvo que pleitear dos veces, según informó El Faro de Vigopara poder acceder a la ayuda tras la muerte en 2017 de su madre. 

El tribunal concedió al sexagenario la pensión al considerar que no puede desempeñar "de modo continuado" una actividad laboral "con regularidad y rendimiento suficiente" por padecer psicosis ordinaria y esquizofrenia paranoide.

Tras la muerte de su madre, el hombre había solicitado a la Seguridad Social la pensión de orfandad pero ésta le fue denegada. Decidió entonces acudir al Juzgado de lo Social 1 de Vigo que también se la denegó por tener más de 25 años, la edad límite habitual para estos casos, y considerar que el demandante podía vivir  "controlado" por su hermana y por la medicación que se toma. Finalmente, el demandante recurrió al TSXG, que finalmente le ha dado la razón al considerar que ha demostrado que está incapacitado para trabajar. 

En su resolución el TSXG tuvo en consideración los informes del Servicio Gallego de Salud (SERGAS) que acreditan un grado de discapacidad del 65%. Según El Faro de Vigo, también se valoró informe del médico que lleva tratando al demandante  desde hace 15 años por encima de los informes periódicos del EVI (Valoración de Incapaces de la Seguridad Social), llegando a la conclusión de que "fruto de su enfermedad no podría atender las exigencias de una rutina laboral".

