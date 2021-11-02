El Tribunal Supremo confirma la condena por tráfico de influencias a Jaume Matas en el 'caso Son Espases'

madridActualizado:
Se confirma la sentencia de la Audiencia de Mallorca, de 10 de julio de 2019, que condenó al expresidente del Gobierno balear Jaume Matas a 10 meses de prisión y 10 años de inhabilitación especial para cargo público por delito de tráfico de influencias. La Sala II del Tribunal Supremo ha confirmado también los delitos de prevaricación continuada, donde actuó como inductor; y fraude a la Administración por el proceso de adjudicación de la construcción del Hospital Son Espases a una empresa de construcción durante la legislatura 2003-2007.
El expresidente recurrió su condena por el delito de tráfico de influencias, de 6 meses de prisión y 3 años de inhabilitación, al Tribunal Supremo.
Habrá ampliación.
