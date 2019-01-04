El Juzgado de lo Penal número 6 de Madrid ha absuelto a los seis activistas que en abril de 2012 activaron la palanca de freno de varios vagones en protesta por el aumento de la tarifas, han informado fuentes jurídicas.
Estas mismas fuentes han indicado que en la sentencia se apunta a que "ni siquiera queda acreditado" que parte de los seis integrantes estuvieran en dicho lugar, mientras que sobre el resto asegura que "los hechos no son constitutivos de desórdenes públicos".
Fue el 25 de abril de 2012 cuando un grupo de personas tiró al mismo tiempo del freno de seguridad en trece vagones de nueve líneas de Metro cuando estos estaban parados en las estaciones.
Así, la sentencia indica, según fuentes jurídicas, que este método "no es el más correcto pero no es constitutivo de delito ni de desórdenes públicos ni con el Código Penal actual ni con el anterior".
En su informe final, la Fiscalía de Madrid mantenía su solicitud de 6.600 euros de multa para los seis activistas. En concreto, pedía once meses de multa diaria de 20 euros
Mientras, Metro rebajó la petición de pena al pasar de 30 a 12 meses, manteniendo su petición de que pagaran 3.232 euros en concepto de responsabilidad civil.
