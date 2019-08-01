Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Tribunales El Supremo ordena investigar un caso de acoso laboral a una sargento en Tenerife

El tribunal castrense entendió que estos hechos, que incluían insultos a la víctima como "jodida enana", "gandula" y "lesbiana", no eran delictivos. Ahora el Alto Tribunal le ordena que continúe investigando a los cinco sargentos denunciados y al capitán, que desoyó a la víctima.

Publicidad
Media: 5
Votos: 1
Imagen de un desfile militar.- EFE

Imagen de un desfile militar.- EFE

El Tribunal Supremo ha ordenado investigar a cinco sargentos por acoso laboral a una compañera, así como al capitán que desatendió la denuncia de la víctima, informa El País. En lo que va de mes, el Alto Tribunal ha corregido ya dos veces al Tribunal Militar Territorial Quinto de Tenerife por sendos casos de acoso.

Así, tal y como informa El País, la sargento Sánchez, que fue víctima de sucesivos episodios de vejación, acoso e insultos por parte de ciertos compañeros —que la llamaban "jodida, enana", "minion", "gandula" y "lesbiana" a veces incluso delante de la tropa—, terminó recurriendo a la Justicia militar ante la pasividad de su capitán.

Entre los acosadores, informa El País, se encontraba una compañera también sargento, que le llegó a decir en una ocasión que era "un hombre frustrado en cuerpo de mujer".

Pese a que el Tribunal Militar Territorial Quinto dio carpetazo al asunto diciendo que las “disputas, discrepancias y contiendas” sucedidas “forman parte del devenir diario de la vida de todo acuartelamiento”, el auto del Supremo —que firma la magistrada Clara Martínez de Careaga— entiende que hay indicios de una infracción penal.

Otra reapertura por acoso

Algo similar ocurrió hace apenas un mes, cuando el Supremo también ordenó la reapertura de una causa de acoso contra siete sargentos del Ejército de Tierra con destino en el acuartelamiento de Los Rodeos (Tenerife) por extralimitación de funciones y acoso a otro suboficial al que habrían vejado de forma sistemática y prolongada.

El tribunal canario archivó el caso al tener "serias dudas" sobre los hechos narrados por el sargento denunciante: golpes, empujones e insultos como "comepollas" o "putita del brigada", por la amistad que mantenía con un suboficial.

La Sala de lo Militar del Supremo, sin embargo, estimó el recurso del denunciante y de la Fiscalía, ya que el auto de sobreseimiento "no llega realmente a descartar la posibilidad de que los hechos se hubieran producido".

Deberá así abrirse juicio oral contra los siete sargentos por la presunta comisión de delitos de extralimitación en el ejercicio de sus funciones y delitos relativos al ejercicio de derechos fundamentales y libertades públicas, en su modalidad de maltrato, acoso o injurias.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad