El TSJ de Galicia tumba la exigencia de certificado covid para acceder a hostelería y a locales de ocio nocturno

madrid
El Tribunal Superior de Xustiza de Galicia (TSXG) tumba la obligación de presentar un certificado covid-19 para acceder al interior de establecimientos hosteleros y locales de ocio nocturno. La medida carece de vigencia al no haber sido autorizada judicialmente.
Los magistrados explican en dos autos notificados este jueves que la Xunta solo envió al TSXG para someter a autorización la orden de 21 de julio, en la que se establecían medidas de prevención frente al virus, entre ellas limitaciones en las reuniones, pero no la orden de 22 de julio, que contenía el requerimiento de presentar el certificado covid en establecimientos de hostelería y restauración.
