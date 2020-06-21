Estás leyendo: Los británicos que viajen a España no tendrán que guardar cuarentena

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Turismo Reino Unido Los británicos que viajen a España no tendrán que guardar cuarentena

La ministra española de Asuntos Exteriores, Arancha González Laya, en una entrevista a la cadena BBC, ha anunciado que se habilitarán lugares seguros en cada región para aislar a aquellas personas que contraigan la enfermedad. 

GRAF2299. IBIZA, 17/06/2020.- Vista de los primeros turistas de un vuelo de Eurowings procedente de Düsseldorf (Alemania) a su llegada al aeropuerto de Ibiza este miércoles.EFE / Sergio G. Cañizares
GRAF2299. IBIZA, 17/06/2020.- Vista de los primeros turistas de un vuelo de Eurowings procedente de Düsseldorf (Alemania) a su llegada al aeropuerto de Ibiza este miércoles. EFE / Sergio G. Cañizares

madrid

efe

Los ciudadanos del Reino Unido podrán viajar a España sin necesidad de guardar cuarentena a partir de este domingo. Así lo ha anunciado la ministra española de Asuntos Exteriores, Arancha González Laya, a la cadena BBC.

"Lo que hemos hecho es tomar una decisión para permitir a los visitantes británicos que entren en España como el resto de ciudadanos de la Unión Europea o de la zona Schengen a partir del 21 de junio, libremente y sin necesidad de guardar cuarentena", explicó.

No obstante, Laya ha afirmado que se tomará la temperatura a los pasajeros y se les pedirá que registren sus datos a fin de tenerlos localizados en caso de que se contagien de coronavirus.

En caso de que algún británico contraiga la covid-19 ya en el país, la titular española de Exteriores detalló que se habilitarán lugares en cada región en los que se aislará y tratará al enfermo, a fin de preservar su seguridad y la de las personas con las que ha estado en contacto.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público