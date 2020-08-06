Un turista rompe una estatua al posar para una foto y es identificado por el museo

El pasado viernes un turista rompió los dedos del pié a una escultura de Antonio Canova instalada en el museo de Possagno (Italia), mientras posaba tumbado junto a ella con el objetivo de sacarse una foto. La escultura era una representación en yeso de Paolina Borguese, caracterizada como la diosa Venus. Este martes, las autoridades italianas han identificado al turista que se marchó del museo sin advertir a sus responsables sobre los desperfectos de la obra.

El incidente fue captado en vídeo y compartido en las redes sociales por Vittorio Sgarbi, presidente de la Fundación Antonio Canova

Se trata de un ciudadanos austríaco que ha sido reconocido gracias al registro de visitas, puesto que debido a la crisis de la covid-19 las entradas sólo se pueden sacar reservándolas por internet.

Finalmente, el turista se ha entregado y ha mandado una nota de disculpas al presidente de la fundación Antonio Canova, Vittorio Sgarbi, que fue quien compartió este martes en sus redes sociales la grabación de lo ocurrido.

El museo de Canova en Possagno ha hecho público un extracto de la carta de Facebook: ′′Me gustaría inculparme después de leer sobre el incidente en los periódicos austriacos. Quedo a completa disposición, fue un comportamiento irresponsable por mi parte, y no conocía las consecuencias, por lo que seguí la visita al museo y toda la estancia en Italia con normalidad (no hui). Durante la visita me senté en la estatua, pero sin darme cuenta del daño que evidentemente causé. Les pido información sobre los pasos que son necesarios de mi parte en esta situación tan desagradable para mí y por la que, en primer lugar, me disculpo", manifestó.