madrid
El presidente del partido ultraderechista Vox, Santiago Abascal, ha denunciado que "tres ratas encapuchadas" han atacado este sábado por la noche el negocio de su madre y su hermana apedreando los cristales y dejando una pintada "amenazante".
Así lo ha manifestado en un mensaje en su perfil oficial de Twitter en el que ha adjuntado cuatro fotos de este ataque y ha añadido que "mientras algunos se victimizan de manera falsaria, sus brigadistas atacan a los que previamente demonizan e incluso a sus familias".
En la pintada, de color rojo, se podía leer el mensaje en euskera "Ea hau gustoko duzun, faxista", lo que se traduce al castellano "a ver si te gusta esto, fascista". Además, según se ve en la foto adjuntada por Abascal, se puede ver dos pedradas contra el cristal del comercio.
"No han podido romper las lunas y quemar el comercio porque los cristales están blindados desde el año 1999, año en el que los socios de Sánchez e Iglesias ya nos quemaron la tienda en febrero y lo volvieron a intentar en agosto", ha sentenciado Abascal.
El líder de Vox ha recibido el apoyo de varios dirigentes políticos, entre ellos el presidente del PP vasco, Carlos Iturgaiz, y la presidenta de Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas, que ha condenado este acto vandálico en su cuenta de Twitter: "Mi más rotunda condena a este ataque que ha sufrido tu familia, Santiago. Un abrazo a los tuyos".
Asimismo, desde EH Bildu en Amurrio han tachado este acto de "inadmisible", aunque no hacen referencia explícita al apellido del dirigente ultraderechista: "EH Bildu Amurrio considera inadmisible el ataque que recibió una familia del municipio en su tienda anoche".
