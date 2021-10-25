Estás leyendo: Twitter inhabilita la cuenta al republicano Jim Banks por comentarios transfóbos hacia la subsecretaria de Sanidad

El congresista publicó: "El título de la primera mujer cuatro estrellas ha sido conseguido por un hombre".

Foto de archivo. El republicano Jim Banks durante una conferencia en el Capitol.
Foto de archivo. El republicano Jim Banks durante una conferencia en el Capitol. ALEX WONG / AFP

Jim Banks, congresista estadounidense del partido republicano, escribió varios tuits transfóbos dirigidos a Rachel Levine, la subsecretaria de sanidad, que se convirtirá en la primera mujer en recibir el grado de almirante de cuatro estrellas del Cuerpo de Salud Pública.

Ante esta noticia, Banks publicó en la red social: "El título de la primera mujer cuatro estrellas ha sido conseguido por un hombre". Ese tuit no fue el único sino que después recalcó: "Llamar a alguien que nació y vivió como hombre durante 54 años, la primera oficial "mujer" de cuatro estrellas es un insulto para toda niña pequeña que sueña con romper el techo de cristal algún día". 

La política de uso de Twitter incide en el uso equivocado de género o la utilización del "deadname" como comentarios que incitan al odio 

Este discriminatorio comentario hacia Levine hizo que twitter suspendiera la cuenta al político por incumplir su normativa en contra de la incitación al odio. De esta forma, la red social asegura en su política de uso que prohíben "los insultos, tropos u otros contenidos que pretendan deshumanizar, degradar o reforzar estereotipos negativos o dañinos sobre una categoría protegida". Además incide en la transfobia donde apunta: "Esto incluye el uso equivocado de género (misgendering) o el uso del "nombre muerto" (deadnaming) en referencia a las personas transgénero".

Después de la publicación de los tuits, algunos representantes del partido republicano como Donald Trump Jr. salieron en defensa de Banks ironizando sobre cómo utilizan la ciencia y la biología. 

La red social eliminó el tuit -en el que asegura que el título lo ha recibido un hombre- y bloqueó la cuenta. Sin embargo, Banks no se arrepiente de sus palabras y seguirá en Twitter a través de su cuenta personal en la que declaraba que la tecnología debía rendir cuentas y que no se rendirá.

