La UE activa el proceso para reabrir su frontera exterior este miércoles a apenas 15 países

Un grupo en el que están Marruecos y China, pero no Estados Unidos, Cuba, Brasil o Rusia.

madrid

europa press

La Unión Europea ha activado el procedimiento para adoptar formalmente la lista inicial de apenas una quincena de países terceros a los que abrirá su frontera ya este miércoles, 1 de julio, tras tres meses cerrada al exterior para contener la propagación del virus; un grupo en el que están Marruecos y China, pero no Estados Unidos, Cuba, Brasil o Rusia.

Los 27 tienen hasta el martes al mediodía para aprobar o tumbar la lista de quince países que sus embajadores negociaron hasta el viernes pasado, pero ante la que algunas capitales mantenían reservas, razón por la que las negociaciones han continuado durante el fin de semana, según han informado a Europa Press fuentes europeas.

La presidencia de la Unión Europea, que hasta este martes ocupa Croacia, ha lanzado el procedimiento escrito necesario para confirmar el acuerdo, un paso formal necesario ya que durante la pandemia no está siendo posible reunir a los Estados miembro de manera presencial para cerrar acuerdos.

La lista de países cuyos ciudadanos serán los primeros en entrar en la UE incluye a Argelia, Australia, Canadá, Japón, Montenegro, Marruecos, Nueva Zelanda, Ruanda, Serbia, Corea del Sur, Tailandia, Túnez, Uruguay, Georgia y China, según las fuentes consultadas, que, precisan, en el caso de China el levantamiento del veto estará sujeto a reciprocidad.

