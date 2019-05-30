Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Ultraprocesados Los alimentos ultraprocesados se asocian con un 62 % más de riesgo de muerte

Un nuevo estudio en 20.000 voluntarios revela que consumir más de cuatro porciones diarias de alimentos ultraprocesados se relaciona con un 62 % de mayor riesgo para todas las causas de mortalidad. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Este estudio recoge el consumo de alimentos y bebidas durante 15 años de 19.899 voluntarios. / Pixabay

Este estudio recoge el consumo de alimentos y bebidas durante 15 años de 19.899 voluntarios. / Pixabay

Ingerir más de cuatro raciones diarias de alimentos ultraprocesados incrementa en un 62 % el riesgo de mortalidad, independientemente de otras causas. Es más, por cada ración adicional el riesgo crece un 18 %. Esta es la principal conclusión de un estudio en casi 20.000 graduados universitarios de toda España que forman parte de la cohorte ‘Seguimiento Universidad de Navarra’ (SUN), dirigido por Miguel A. Martínez-González, del Centro de Investigación Biomédica en Red de Fisiopatología de la Obesidad y Nutrición (Ciberobn).

El nuevo trabajo, publicado en el British Medical Journal, recoge el consumo de alimentos y bebidas durante 15 años (1999-2014) de 19.899 voluntarios (12.113 mujeres y 7.786 hombres), a través de un cuestionario de frecuencia. En el tiempo analizado se produjeron 335 muertes. Maira Bes-Rastrollo, autora principal e investigadora en la Universidad de Navarra, afirma que "estudios previos ya habían encontrado en los ultraprocesados el origen de numerosos problemas de salud cardiometabólicos, como un aumento de riesgo de sobrepeso e incluso depresión".

'Comida' letal

Según la clasificación NOVA, los alimentos ultraprocesados son formulaciones industriales elaboradas a partir de ingredientes refinados (azúcar, almidones, aceites vegetales, sal) o sintetizados (grasas trans, proteína hidrolizada, aditivos), y no contienen ningún alimento entero reconocible. Si un producto tiene más de cinco ingredientes, probablemente sea ultraprocesado, como los refrescos azucarados, embutidos, postres lácteos azucarados, galletas, bollería industrial o los cereales para el desayuno.

Se caracterizan por su baja calidad nutricional, conveniencia (están listos para consumir en cualquier momento, sin necesidad de preparación), disponibilidad (el entorno favorece su consumo) e hiperpalatabilidad (son extremadamente sabrosos). Además, desplazan el consumo de alimentos beneficiosos y se alejan de los patrones alimentarios verdaderamente saludables como la dieta mediterránea tradicional, que se ha asociado con una fuerte reducción de riesgo cardiovascular y de cáncer de mama en el estudio Predimed

De izquierda a derecha, investigadores del proyecto SUN: Carmen de la Fuente, Clara Gómez, Anaïs Rico, Maira Bes e Ismael Álvarez. / CIBEROBN

De izquierda a derecha, investigadores del proyecto SUN: Carmen de la Fuente, Clara Gómez, Anaïs Rico, Maira Bes e Ismael Álvarez. / CIBEROBN

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad