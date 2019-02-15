Público
UNED Cesan al director de la UNED balear tras ser detenido por la Policía Nacional

Está siendo investigado dentro de la 'Operación Academo' como presunto autor de un delito de usurpación de identidad por falsificar, presuntamente, el voto de profesores con el fin de influir en unas elecciones internas.

Fachada del centro asociado de las Islas Baleares de UNED. / CAPTURA GOOGLE MAPS

La Universidad Nacional de Educación a Distancia (UNED) ha cesado a su director del centro asociado en Baleares, Miguel Ángel Vázquez Segura, tras haber presentado su dimisión por "encontrarse en una investigación abierta por la Policía Nacional" por falsificar, presuntamente, el voto de profesores para influir en unas elecciones internas.

Según ha informado la UNED, el cese será publicado el próximo lunes 18 de febrero en el Boletín Interno de Coordinación Informativa (BICI) de la universidad. La actual secretaria del centro asociado, Esperanza Pons Juan, asumirá las funciones de dirección, tal y como se recoge en el reglamento del centro.

Tres denuncias en el año 2017 de antiguos profesores

"Vázquez Segura ha justificado la decisión de dimitir en su deseo de no perjudicar la imagen de la UNED", explican desde la universidad. La Policía detuvo este jueves a Vázquez Segura dentro de la 'Operación Academo' como presunto autor de un delito de usurpación de identidad y otro de descubrimiento y revelación de secretos.

La operación se desarrolló tras la recepción de tres denuncias en el año 2017 de antiguos profesores de la UNED que referían que alguien había usado su identidad para votar en estas elecciones internas.

En la investigación, se pudo determinar que, presuntamente, el detenido accedió al correo electrónico de los profesores cuya baja debía haber tramitado y tras realizar el cambio de contraseña votó en nombre de los denunciantes, así como de otros 16 profesores tutores que no se encuentran en activo en la UNED.

El director era la persona encargada de tramitar las altas y bajas de profesores cuando cesaban su relación con la UNED. Al no hacer esto, podía acceder ilegítimamente a sus correos electrónicos, para votar a través del sistema electrónico a su amigo y candidato afín.

El detenido fue puesto en libertad con cargos al haberse personado voluntariamente y mostrar su disposición de comparecer ante la justicia cuando así se le requiriera.

