"La única forma de disparar a un animal es con una cámara": así es el encuentro entre un zorro y unos fotógrafos 

¿Se imaginan pasear junto a un zorro? Estos animales tienen la fama de ser huidizos, sin embargo, un vídeo difundido por Pacma demuestra que la naturaleza puede convivir con el ser humano sin ningún problema. En las imágenes se puede ver como un cachorro de zorro se acerca a un grupo de fotógrafos en el parque natural de Doñana en Huelva.
Sin ningún tipo de miedo, el pequeño camina hacia los utensilios de los profesionales —trípodes y cámaras— para olerlos e inspeccionarlos lentamente. Mientras tanto, los hombres continúan trabajando con sus cámaras; sin agresiones, sin miedos.
"Cuando respetas a los animales puedes llegar a vivir momentos únicos como este", dice la cuenta del partido animalista de Twitter, para añadir que "la única forma respetuosa de disparar a un animal es con una cámara".
Cuando respetas a los animales puedes llegar a vivir momentos únicos como este.— PACMA (@PartidoPACMA) 2 de enero de 2019
Ocurrió en Doñana. Un zorrito sorprende a un grupo de fotógrafos y se pone a caminar entre ellos. Porque la única forma respetuosa de disparar a un animal es con una cámara, #STOPCaza. #YoNoDisparo pic.twitter.com/YErSEqAWya
El vídeo fue grabado por Carlos Romero, uno de los profesionales de la fotografía que se encontraba en el lugar. Según narra en las redes sociales todavía sigue viendo por la zona al animal, que se está convirtiendo en un "zorro adulto".
Las imágenes se contraponen a la barbarie del vídeo que salió a la luz hace una semana en el que un cazador golpeaba y lanzaba por los aires a un zorro moribundo.
