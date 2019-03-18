Público
Unidad Canina La Policía Local de Granada rinde homenaje a los perros de la Unidad Canina con un monumento

La idea surgió de un oficial de la Unidad y ha costado 125 euros. El monumento ha estado financiado en parte por el Ayuntamiento y en parte por el propio oficial.

Imagen del monolito para rendir homenaje a los perros de la Unidad Canina.

La Policía Local de Granada ha querido rendir homenaje a sus compañeros más fieles, los perros que les han acompañado en multitud de operaciones. Lo han hecho con una estatua ubicada en la jefatura de Huerta del Rastrillo a modo de agradecimiento a todos los canes que han pasado por la unidad.

Según las informaciones publicadas por el diario Ideal, la iniciativa surgió de un oficial de la Unidad Canina de la Policía Local de Granada. Este quería poner en valor el trabajo que realizan cada día los animales y se le ocurrió la idea de reflejarlo en un monolito. Una estatua que ha costado al rededor de 125 euros y ha estado financiada por el Ayuntamiento y por el mismo oficial que promovió la iniciativa.

