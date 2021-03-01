Estás leyendo: La unidad de los Mossos de delitos económicos registra las oficinas del Barça

Público
Público

FC Barcelona La unidad de los Mossos de delitos económicos registra las oficinas del Barça

Urgente

BARCELONA

Actualizado:

Agentes del Área Central de Delitos Económicos de los Mossos d'Esquadra están registrando las oficinas del Fútbol Club Barcelona, según han informado a Efe fuentes policiales.

Según ha adelantado la Cadena Ser, el registro está vinculado al el denominado BarçaGate, en que se investiga si una empresa contratada por el club azulgrana llevó a cabo una campaña de desprestigio en las redes sociales de jugadores y entidades contrarias a la directiva del expresidente Josep Maria Bartomeu.

En un dispositivo que se está llevando a cabo en la mañana de este lunes, agentes del Área Central de Delitos Económicos de la División de Investigación Criminal de los Mossos d'Esquadra han irrumpido en las oficinas del club barcelonista, en el marco de su investigación, según las fuentes informantes.

(Habrá ampliación)

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público