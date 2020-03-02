bruselas
La brecha entre el empleo femenino y masculino cuesta a la Unión Europea 360.000 millones de euros de pérdidas al año, o alrededor del 2% de su economía total, según un nuevo estudio realizado el lunes.
Italia, Malta y Grecia presentaron las peores lecturas con una brecha de alrededor del 20% en 2018, periodo en que se analizaron los datos, mientras que Lituania, Suecia y Finlandia fueron los mejores, todos por debajo del 5%.
En general, la cifra media del bloque —incluido Reino Unido antes de su salida— se situó en el 15% y fue inferior a los 480.000 millones de euros de 2008, según la agencia europea Eurofound, que hace un seguimiento de las tendencias para orientar la elaboración de políticas.
El coste es una estimación de los ingresos no percibidos, las contribuciones sociales no realizadas y los costes de las finanzas públicas relacionados con el menor empleo femenino, dijo Eurofound.
El ejecutivo de la Comisión Europea presentará el jueves una nueva estrategia de igualdad de género para los 27 países miembros, que incluye políticas para contrarrestar la discriminación por razón de genero y mejorar el acceso de las mujeres al mercado laboral.
Se espera que por primera vez se avance hacia la introducción de una obligación legal de informar sobre la brecha salarial de género en todo el bloque, que actualmente asciende a un 16%, según un representante de la UE que trabaja en el proyecto. "Donde hay medidas legalmente vinculantes, la situación mejora", dijo el representante a Reuters.
