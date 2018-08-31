Público
Unión Europea La Comisión Europea pedirá quitar el cambio horario tras escuchar a los ciudadanos

Unos cinco millones de residentes europeos han manifestado su deseo de acabar con el cambio de hora cada seis meses, tras una consulta pública lanzada por la Comisión Europea y que ha estado abierta desde el 5 de julio.

Cambio de horario.- EFE

El presidente de la Comisión Europea, Jean-Claude Juncker, ha afirmado que propondrá la supresión del cambio de hora en los países de la Unión Europea (UE). Todo ello tras el resultado de una encuesta no vinculante, en la que participaron cinco millones de europeos y en la que el 80% votó a favor de mantener el mismo horario todo el año.

De esta forma, la Comisión va a presentar una propuesta formal que tendrá que ser aprobada posteriormente por la Eurocámara y por los jefes de Estado y de Gobierno (el Consejo Europeo).

Así, en un futuro se eliminará el horario de invierno, según declaró el propio Junkers al canal alemán ZDF. "La gente quiere que se haga, así que lo haremos", dijo el presidente de la Comisión.

El sistema de cambio de hora se generalizó en 1974 debido a la crisis del petróleo porque algunos países creían que se aprovecharía mejor la luz del sol y se ahorraría electricidad. Unas afirmaciones y argumentos que en los últimos años han sido criticados alegando efectos perjudiciales para la salud humana. En 2001, la directiva europea implantó una fecha y hora comunes en toda la Unión Europea para los cambios de hora.

El pasado febrero, la Eurocámara instó a la Comisión a que evaluara la posibilidad de eliminar el cambio horario con un texto aprobado con 384 votos a favor, 153 en contra y 12 abstenciones. Un documento que impulsó Finlandia y que ha sido apoyado por otros países como Lituania, Alemania, Bélgica, Francia, Holanda o Suecia.

