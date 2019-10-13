Público
La Universidad de Sevilla imparte un curso sobre violencia, feminismo y comunicación

La directora de 'Público', Ana Pardo de Vera, participa en la mesa redonda de este lunes, enfocada a la comunicación con perspectiva de género. 

Varias chicas acuden a la manifestación del 8M en Madrid.-JAIRO VARGAS

La Universidad de Sevilla realiza entre el 14 y el 16 de octubre la segunda edición del curso titulado Violencias, feminismos y comunicación. Una mirada especial hacia la investigación predoctoral

La directora de Público, Ana Pardo de Vera, participa en la mesa redonda sobre comunicación con perspectiva de género, que tendrá lugar el lunes 14 a las 10.00 de la mañana. 

El curso, que se compone de talleres y debates, analiza cuestiones como la violencia intrínseca en la publicidad, el activismo a través de las redes sociales o el mito del amor romántico a través de Netflix.

La inauguración de las jornadas corre a cargo de Rosa María Casado Mejía, directora de la Unidad para la Igualdad de la Universidad de Sevilla, María del Mar Ramírez Alvarado, decana de la Facultad de Comunicación y Belén Zurbano Berenguer, directora del curso. 

Entre otras personalidades, el taller de la jornada del lunes será impartido por Sara Lauper, youtuber feminista. Laura Martínez Jiménez, miembro del Observatorio de Género sobre Economía, Política y Desarrollo, participa en las jornadas del martes.

