El yerno del rey y condenado por el caso Nóos podrá seguir saliendo todos los fines de semana y tendrá que someterse a un programa de reinserción para condenados por delitos económicos.

Imagen de Urdangarín en el centro 'Hogar don Orione' tras concederle el tercer grado penitenciario, en Pozuelo de Alarcón el 20 de enero de 2021. Europa Press

Iñaki Urdangarin, condenado por el caso Nóos, ha sido trasladado a la prisión alavesa de Zaballa para cumplir el resto de su condena en régimen abierto, ya que va a trabajar en Euskadi.

Fuentes penitenciarias han indicado a Efe que el cuñado del rey Felipe VI ha solicitado el traslado desde el Centro de Inserción Social (CIS) de Alcalá de Henares (Madrid) a la cárcel alavesa que cuenta con módulos abiertos para los presos en tercer grado.

Las mismas fuentes han precisado que Urdangarin mantendrá las mismas condiciones que se le impusieron recientemente para acceder al régimen abierto, es decir, tendrá que dormir en la prisión, podrá salir todos los fines de semana y tendrá que someterse a un programa de reinserción para condenados por delitos económicos.

Tras este traslado, el marido de la infanta Cristina ya no acudirá a hacer voluntariado al Hogar Don Orione, un centro ubicado en la localidad madrileña de Pozuelo de Alarcón al que el cuñado del rey se desplazaba desde la cárcel abulense de Brieva.

Urdangarin ingresó en la cárcel de mujeres de Brieva en junio de 2018 para cumplir una condena de 5 años y 10 meses por corrupción en el caso Nóos.

Recientemente el juez de Vigilancia Penitenciaria número 1 de Valladolid le concedió el tercer grado

