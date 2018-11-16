Público
Urgencias en La Paz HCIS, el sistema informático que amenaza la seguridad del paciente en el Hospital La Paz 

Las enfermeras denuncian el mal funcionamiento de esta herramienta informática ya que provoca que se encuentren en un estado de permanente inseguridad jurídica. 

Hospital La Paz en Madrid / EUROPA PRESS

Hace no más de un mes que el hospital de La Paz instaló el HCIS, un nuevo sistema informático que permite a todos los centros sanitarios de Madrid compartir las historias clínicas de los pacientes. Esta herramienta electrónica está poniendo en peligro la seguridad del paciente, según han indicado las enfermeras de este hospital a la Cadena Ser

Entre otras, el HCIS elimina la firma de las enfermeras de forma que consta como si el enfermo no hubiese tomado el fármaco que le corresponde. Tampoco recoge los datos de mucho de los pacientes del centro, de modo que se convierten en "pacientes invisibles". Además, imposibilita la correcta gestión de transfusiones de sangre porque obliga a las trabajadoras a firmar como si hubieran puesto al enfermo toda la sangre de una vez. 

Las trabajadoras de las urgencias de La Paz  justifican esta afirmación principalmente con dos razones: provoca una inseguridad jurídica y supone un peligro para el estado de salud del paciente. 

En agosto las trabajadoras acudieron a un curso para aprender a utilizar el nuevo sistema. Entonces se dieron cuenta de que la herramienta electrónica no funcionaba como debiera. Informaron a los docentes de las trabas que encontraron pero éstos desatendieron a las quejas de las enfermeras. 

Por miedo a que algún paciente llegue a denunciar una mala praxis, las enfermeras de este hospital ya han informado al juzgado de la complicada situación en la que trabajan por culpa del HCIS.

La consejería de Sanidad ha asegurado a la cadena de radio que el sistema HCIS no está dando problemas en el resto de servicios sanitarios en el que se ha implantado. Estos son el Gregorio Marañón, el Ramón y Cajal, el Niños Jesús, el Santa Cristina y el Hospital de la Cruz Roja.

