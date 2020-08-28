MADRID
El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, comparecerá en la mañana de este viernes ante los medios de comunicación para informar sobre "importantes novedades" en relación con ensayos clínicos de la vacuna de la covid-19.
Lo hará en una rueda de prensa conjunta con la ministra de Defensa, Margarita Robles, prevista para las 11.30 horas, después de la reunión del Comité de seguimiento del coronavirus, que preside el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, desde las 9.30 horas.
Illa ya avanzó este jueves en rueda de prensa tras la conferencia multisectorial con las comunidades autónomas sobre el inicio del curso escolar, que las últimas noticias sobre las vacunas frente al coronavirus "apuntan a una dirección prometedora", aunque instó a "ir paso a paso y con seguridad".
En la comparecencia, la titular de Defensa expondrá la situación relacionada con los rastreadores puestos a disposición de las comunidades autónomas por su departamento.
