Es la primera víctima del coronavirus en el Cuerpo Regional de Bomberos de la Comunidad de Madrid.

Un adolescente recibe la primera dosis de la vacuna Pfizer en el punto de vacunación de Xátiva. Jorge Gil / Europa Press / Archivo

Un bombero de la Comunidad de Madrid falleció este martes por Covid-19. Era uno de los pocos miembros de este Cuerpo que no han querido vacunarse contra el coronavirus, han confirmado a Europa Press fuentes regionales.

Y es que de los 1.300 bomberos de la Comunidad de Madrid la inmensa mayoría se ha inmunizado, y hace ya tiempo, ya que fueron de los primeros en hacerlo, junto al personal sanitario y de emergencias. Pero Ricardo Abad no quiso hacerlo, por motivos que se desconocen, pese a que fue avisado en reiteradas ocasiones para apuntarse al calendario de vacunación.

"Una noticia muy triste para el cuerpo de Bomberos de la Comunidad de Madrid. Nos ha dejado José Ricardo Abad a los 48 años, bombero que prestaba servicio en el parque 13 de Lozoyuela. Un fuerte abrazo para familiares, amigos y compañeros. DEP", señalaba este 31 de agosto en un tuit la Agencia de Seguridad y Emergencias 112.

Se trataría de la primera víctima mortal del Covid-19 en el Cuerpo regional de Bomberos. Por ello, desde el Ejecutivo autonómico insisten en la necesidad de vacunarse, especialmente en colectivos de riesgo y contacto con otras personas.

