Por el momento, Madrid solo ha suministrado el 6% de las dosis recibidas en esta primera semana de la campaña, lo que supondrían unas 3.000 personas.

La presidenta de la comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso
La presidenta de la comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso. Ballesteros / EFE

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ha dicho este lunes que su gobierno no está vacunando "a la velocidad" que desearían y ha insistido en que es el Ejecutivo central el que tiene que dirigir una estrategia nacional.

En declaraciones a los periodistas en una visita a la asociación "Ni un niño sin juguetes" en Móstoles, Ayuso ha subrayado que la estrategia de vacunación es un "problema nacional" y quien tiene que dirigirla es el Gobierno de España y el ministro de Sanidad "a la fuga", Salvador Illa, para que todas las comunidades tengan "el mismo número de vacunas, transparencia y ayuda".

En esta línea, ha matizado que Madrid no quiere que se destinen más vacunas a la región que a otras comunidades porque "somos todos iguales", pero ha asegurado que están llegando "muchísimas menos vacunas de las que esperábamos".

Además, ha recordado que hay que reservar una segunda dosis para las personas a las que se les ha suministrado ya la primera vacuna "para que no se pierda el efecto".

De las 48.750 vacunas que Madrid recibirá semanalmente, solo se pondrán la mitad, puesto que a las tres semanas hay que inyectar una segunda dosis.

Aunque Madrid no esté vacunando de covid "a la velocidad" que desearía, Ayuso ha insistido en que la Comunidad "está perfectamente preparada, como ya hace frente a la gripe estacional, de la que ya se han vacunado 1,5 millones de personas durante esta campaña.

