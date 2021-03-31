Madrid
La ministra de Sanidad, Carolina Darias, ha concretado que la vacuna de AstraZeneca se administrará a personas de hasta 65 años, mientras que el resto de sueros disponibles (Pfizer y Moderna), así como los que se incorporen en breve (Janssen) se aplicarán para los mayores de esa edad.
Así lo ha precisado Darias en rueda de prensa al término de la reunión del Consejo Interterritorial de Salud que este miércoles ha ratificado la quinta actualización de la Estrategia de Vacunación frente a la covid-19, aprobada ayer por la Comisión de Salud Pública, integrada por Sanidad y las comunidades. Según esta actualización, se recomienda administrar la nueva vacuna de Janssen -que llega a España en abril- de forma paralela a las de Pfizer y Moderna para incrementar el ritmo de inmunización de los grupos de más edad.
Esta propuesta aclara la situación de la población de entre 65 y 79 años, que no puede ser vacunada con AstraZeneca y debe esperar al resto de sueros, mientras que ya se ha comenzaba en varias comunidades a inocular dosis de la anglosueca a personas más jóvenes, de 60 a 65 años.
Además, actualiza la vacunación de los grupos de riesgo, entre los que incluye a las personas con VIH, que se vacunarán de manera simultánea al grupo de aquellas con edades comprendidas entre los 70 y los 79 años y con vacunas del tipo ARNm, con la finalidad de alcanzar la mayor protección en un periodo de tiempo menor.
