Vacunas contra la covid La vacuna de AstraZeneca se administrará hasta los 65 años, y el resto para mayores de esa edad

La actualización de Salud Pública recomienda administrar la nueva vacuna de Janssen de forma paralela a las de Pfizer y Moderna para incrementar el ritmo de inmunización de los grupos de más edad.

Una sanitaria prepara una dosis de la vacuna de Astrazeneca en Valladolid durante la reanudación este miércoles de la vacunación tras la suspensión cautelar de la misma debido a los problemas que había ocasionado en algunos de los vacunados contra la covid-19. Nacho Gallego / EFE

La ministra de Sanidad, Carolina Darias, ha concretado que la vacuna de AstraZeneca se administrará a personas de hasta 65 años, mientras que el resto de sueros disponibles (Pfizer y Moderna), así como los que se incorporen en breve (Janssen) se aplicarán para los mayores de esa edad.

Así lo ha precisado Darias en rueda de prensa al término de la reunión del Consejo Interterritorial de Salud que este miércoles ha ratificado la quinta actualización de la Estrategia de Vacunación frente a la covid-19, aprobada ayer por la Comisión de Salud Pública, integrada por Sanidad y las comunidades. Según esta actualización, se recomienda administrar la nueva vacuna de Janssen -que llega a España en abril- de forma paralela a las de Pfizer y Moderna para incrementar el ritmo de inmunización de los grupos de más edad.

Esta propuesta aclara la situación de la población de entre 65 y 79 años, que no puede ser vacunada con AstraZeneca y debe esperar al resto de sueros, mientras que ya se ha comenzaba en varias comunidades a inocular dosis de la anglosueca a personas más jóvenes, de 60 a 65 años.

Además, actualiza la vacunación de los grupos de riesgo, entre los que incluye a las personas con VIH, que se vacunarán de manera simultánea al grupo de aquellas con edades comprendidas entre los 70 y los 79 años y con vacunas del tipo ARNm, con la finalidad de alcanzar la mayor protección en un periodo de tiempo menor.

