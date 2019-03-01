Público
Vacunas Melilla no aceptará a ningún niño sin vacunar en las guarderías públicas

No vacunarse "supone un riesgo para los demás niños que sí cumplen con el calendario oficial", ha asegurado el presidente de la Ciudad Autónoma.

Una niña mientras es vacunada, en una imagen de archivo. / EFE

El Gobierno de Melilla ha anunciado que "no admitirá" en las distintas guarderías públicas de la ciudad a ningún niño de cero a tres años sin estar al día de las distintas vacunas que componen el calendario oficial en esta materia sanitaria.

Su presidente, Juan José Imbroda, ha subrayado que Melilla sigue así los pasos dados por Galicia que estudia aplicar esta exigencia, para luchar contra los movimientos "antivacunas", dado que considera que no vacunarse "supone un riesgo para los demás niños que sí cumplen con el calendario oficial".

Imbroda ha indicado además que con esta decisión quieren forzar a los padres que optan por no vacunar a sus hijos para que lo hagan y de este modo "proteger a esos niños de padres antivacunas".

La primera autoridad melillense ha aseverado que no toman esta determinación a causa de que se haya producido algún caso en Melilla de padres contrarios a vacunar a sus hijos, pero que sí lo hacen como "prevención" por si en el futuro los hubiera, dado que el colectivo antivacunas "parece cada vez mayor".

Juan José Imbroda ha recordado que Melilla cuenta con uno de los calendarios más completos de España y que las vacunas son gratuitas, por lo que ha recalcado que "no se admitirá en las guarderías a ningún niño sin vacunar".

