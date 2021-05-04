Madrid
El área de Salud Pública de la Ciudad Autónoma de Melilla empezará mañana a vacunar contra el coronavirus a menores de 60 años, convirtiéndose así en la primera región del país en hacerlo.
"Eso lo podemos decir con enorme orgullo", ha afirmado en un mensaje grabado el consejero de Economía y Políticas Sociales, Mohamed Mohamed Mohand, quien ha informado de que los primeros en recibir la vacuna por debajo de ese límite de edad serán las personas nacidas en 1962.
Todas ellas están llamadas al punto de vacunación del instituto Reina Victoria Eugenia entre el miércoles 5 de mayo, día en que se vacunarán a los nacidos en el primer semestre de 1962 (del 1 de enero al 30 de junio), y el jueves 6, cuando será el turno de los nacidos en el segundo semestre de ese año (del 1 de julio al 31 de diciembre).
El consejero ha pedido que no acudan aquellos que, habiendo nacido en 1962, se encuentren confinadas en sus domicilios por ser un contacto estrecho o por estar padeciendo la enfermedad, ni tampoco aquellos que hayan superado la infección hace menos de seis meses.
Asimismo, el consejero ha animado a la población melillense a vacunarse, ya que "es la única solución a más de un año de pandemia" y "hay que aprovechar la velocidad con la que se está vacunando en Melilla".
