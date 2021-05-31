Estás leyendo: Vacunan a empleados de una escuela de negocios privada de Madrid pese a no ser personal prioritario

A pesar de que el personal universitario no es considerado prioritario en la estrategia de vacunación, el Business School de Madrid recibió "unos formularios para rellenar y remitir", tras lo cual recibieron "la convocatoria por SMS".

Colas delante del hospital Enfermera Isabel Zendal en Madrid durante los días de Semana Santa.
Colas delante del hospital Enfermera Isabel Zendal en Madrid durante los días de Semana Santa. Rodrigo Jiménez / EFE

Madrid

Actualizado:

Decenas de profesores y empleados de la escuela de negocios privada ESCP Business School de Madrid han sido vacunados recientemente contra el coronavirus en el hospital Isabel Zendal, pese a que este colectivo no está considerado aún prioritario en la estrategia de vacunación.

Fuentes de esta escuela internacional que se pusieron en contacto con la Consejería de Sanidad "para pedir información sobre las vacunaciones" y que a continuación les enviaron "unos formularios para rellenar y remitir", tras lo cual recibieron "la convocatoria por SMS".

Las mismas fuentes "desconocen si fueron o no la primera universidad o escuela de negocios en participar en esta campaña de vacunación" en la Comunidad de Madrid, y añaden que la convocatoria "se hizo extensiva a todo el personal de ESCP", aunque no han concretado el número de personas finalmente vacunadas y si todas fueron al hospital Zendal.

Fuentes de la Consejería de Sanidad no han facilitado información al respecto. La plantilla fija de la escuela, entre docentes y personal administrativo, serían unas sesenta personas. Esta prestigiosa escuela, que cuenta con seis campus en toda Europa -Berlín, Londres, Madrid, París, Turín y Varsovia- imparte un grado en Gestión Empresarial de tres años y másteres en finanzas, con la posibilidad de rotar entre sus distintos campus durante la formación.

Por el momento, el personal universitario no está considerado como un colectivo prioritario en la estrategia de vacunación, aunque el ministro de Universidades, Manuel Castells, se ha mostrado recientemente a favor de que se vacune a los profesores que vayan a participar en la evaluación de las pruebas de acceso a la universidad.

