La Audiencia de Valencia ha condenado a 12 años de prisión a un hombre que abusó sexualmente de su hijastra, menor de edad, a la que dejó embarazada y a la que deberá indemnizar con 10.000 euros y no acercarse ni comunicarse con ella en diez años.
Según informa el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de la Comunidad Valenciana, la Sección Cuarta de la Audiencia Provincial de Valencia ha condenado a este hombre por un delito de abuso sexual.
Según explica la sentencia, los abusos se produjeron desde que la niña tenía 15 años, hasta que cumplió 17, cuando quedó embarazada del condenado.
Los hechos sucedieron entre los años 2015 a 2017, cuando el hombre, que mantenía una relación sentimental de más de 15 años con la madre de la menor, aprovechaba que la niña dormía sola en una habitación de la vivienda familiar para llevarla al balcón, donde colocaba mantas para evitar ser vistos y, mediante amenazas, someterla a tocamientos y otros actos sexuales.
