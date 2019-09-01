Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

València Un hombre mata a su hijo de 39 años tras una discusión en Paterna

Fuentes policiales han informado que tanto el padre como el hijo tenían antecedentes por maltrato físico en el ámbito familiar.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Policía Nacional Madrid - Europa Press

Un agente de la Policía Nacional, en una imagen de archivo. / Europa Press

Agentes de la Policía Nacional y de la Policía Local de Paterna han detenido en esta localidad valenciana a un hombre de 66 años que, al parecer, habría matado a su hijo, de 39 años, tras mantener una discusión con él, según han informado fuentes policiales.

Los hechos ocurrieron a las 00.30 horas de este domingo en la localidad de Paterna, cuando tras una discusión entre el detenido y su hijo, ambos españoles, el primero apuñaló al segundo en el pecho, lo que le provocó la muerte.

Al lugar se desplazó una unidad del SAMU que asistió a la víctima, pero que no pudo hacer nada por salvar su vida, según ha informado el Centro de Información y Coordinación de Urgencias (CICU).

El detenido fue trasladado a la Jefatura Superior de Policía de Valencia, donde permanece detenido por un delito de homicidio en el ámbito familiar, a la espera de pasar a disposición judicial. Fuentes policiales han informado que tanto el padre como el hijo tenían antecedentes por maltrato físico en el ámbito familiar.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad