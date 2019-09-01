Agentes de la Policía Nacional y de la Policía Local de Paterna han detenido en esta localidad valenciana a un hombre de 66 años que, al parecer, habría matado a su hijo, de 39 años, tras mantener una discusión con él, según han informado fuentes policiales.
Los hechos ocurrieron a las 00.30 horas de este domingo en la localidad de Paterna, cuando tras una discusión entre el detenido y su hijo, ambos españoles, el primero apuñaló al segundo en el pecho, lo que le provocó la muerte.
Al lugar se desplazó una unidad del SAMU que asistió a la víctima, pero que no pudo hacer nada por salvar su vida, según ha informado el Centro de Información y Coordinación de Urgencias (CICU).
El detenido fue trasladado a la Jefatura Superior de Policía de Valencia, donde permanece detenido por un delito de homicidio en el ámbito familiar, a la espera de pasar a disposición judicial. Fuentes policiales han informado que tanto el padre como el hijo tenían antecedentes por maltrato físico en el ámbito familiar.
