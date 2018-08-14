Público
València Investigan olvido de una anciana en un vehículo de Cruz Roja durante dos horas

El conductor del vehículo  olvidó devolver a su casa a la mujer. La organización ha pedido disculpas a la familia de la afectada, que se encontraba bien tras el incidente y no fue necesario que la viera un médico.

Ambulancia. Cruz Roja española

Cruz Roja ha abierto una investigación interna para esclarecer las circunstancias del olvido, durante dos horas, de una anciana en el interior de un vehículo de la organización que la transportaba a su casa desde un centro del Ayuntamiento de Aldaia (Valencia).

Cruz Roja está recabando toda la información posible al respecto para tomar las medidas que considere necesarias sobre este incidente, ocurrido el pasado martes, según han informado fuentes de la entidad.

La organización ha pedido disculpas a la familia de la anciana, que permaneció durante unas dos horas en el interior del vehículo pero se encontraba bien y no fue necesario que la viera un médico.

Con la investigación se pretende conocer los motivos por los que el conductor del vehículo de transporte no asistido olvidó devolver a su casa a la anciana, a la que transportaba desde el centro de día del Ayuntamiento la tarde del martes de la semana pasada.

