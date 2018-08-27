Una menor resultó este domingo herida en el pie tras caer por el deslunado cuando huía de su pareja, un joven de 29 años, en un edificio de Benissanó, según han informado fuentes de la Comandancia de la Guardia Civil de Valencia.
Los hechos ocurrieron sobre las 11.00 horas de este domingo cuando el joven apareció presuntamente ebrio y comenzó a discutir con su pareja, una menor. La chica empezó a bajar por una tubería del deslunado para huir del joven y en el último momento resbaló y cayó, hiriéndose en el pie, precisan las mismas fuentes.
El joven huyó pero horas después, alrededor de las 20.00 horas, fue localizado por los agentes de la Guardia Civil y detenido acusado de un delito de malos tratos en el ámbito familiar.
El presunto agresor, que ha pasado la noche en los calabozos y que se ha negado a declarar, previsiblemente pasará este lunes a disposición policial. No constan denuncias previas por malos tratos en la pareja, ambos de nacionalidad rumana.
