Dos operarios de Ferrocarrils de la Generalitat Valenciana (FGV) se negaron a ayudar a un niño en silla de ruedas al no funcionar el ascensor en la estación de Xàtiva, según el periódico Levante. "Es lo que hay, si quieres te abro la puerta y vas a buscar otra estación en la que funcione el ascensor", respondieron los trabajadores a la tía del menor.

Los hechos ocurrieron a las 20.30 horas del pasado lunes, según consta en la denuncia contra FGV que esta mujer ha presentado en la comisaría del Cuerpo Nacional de Policía de Quart de Poblet. La mujer que acompañaba al niño, Amparo Ferrer, relata que tampoco recibió solución el punto de atención al cliente.

Ferrer optó por llamar al 091. Dos agentes del Cuerpo Nacional de Policía se personaron con rapidez en el lugar y acompañaron a la tía y al menor al metro. Con ellos, fue "todo lo contrario. Vinieron con rapidez y tuvieron un trato exquisito".

Desde FGV lamentan lo ocurrido. "Vamos a ver, añaden, qué ha pasado para que no se vuelva a repetir" porque los trabajadores cuentan con una recomendación interna que exige a los empleados a "derivar a los usuarios a otra estación si los ascensores no funcionan". "Lamentamos el trato personal que ha sufrido esta mujer y adoptaremos medidas para que no se repita", concluye la FGV.