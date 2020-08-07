Estás leyendo: Dos polizones mueren ahogados tras lanzarse al mar en el puerto de València

València Dos polizones mueren ahogados tras lanzarse al mar en el puerto de València

Al lugar se ha trasladado un equipo de los Grupos Especiales de Actividades Subacuáticas (GEA) de la Guardia Civil que ha rescatado los cadáveres del agua y aún se está investigando las circunstancias de los hechos.

Barcos en el Puerto de Valencia. /Europa Press

Dos polizones que viajaban en una embarcación han fallecido ahogados tras arrojarse al mar en el puerto de València en circunstancias que se investigan, según han confirmado fuentes de la Guardia Civil.

Los hechos han sucedido a primera hora del día, sobre las 7.00, cuando un barco, del que no se ha precisado procedencia ni bandera, que acababa de atracar en el Puerto, informaba a los prácticos de que dos polizones se habían lanzado al agua.

En ese momento se ha activado el Protocolo de Emergencia Interior y dado aviso a Guardia Civil, Autoridad Portuaria de València, bomberos y 112, al tiempo que se iniciaba la búsqueda de las dos personas, que en un primer momento no han sido localizadas.

No ha sido hasta las 10.00 horas cuando los dos cuerpos han sido avistados en aguas del muelle Príncipe Felipe. Efectivos del Grupo Especial de Actividades Subacuáticas de la Guardia Civil (GEAS) han sido quienes han recuperado los cadáveres, según han señalado fuentes de la comandancia. El instituto armado investiga las circunstancias de los hechos y todavía no ha trascendido ningún dato de las dos personas fallecidas.

