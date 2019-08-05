La modelo brasileña Valentina Sampaio será la primera mujer transexual en desfilar para la marca de lencería Victoria's Secret. Fue la propia modelo de 22 años quien el pasado 1 de agosto confirmó el fichaje a través de su cuenta de Instragram.

Sampaio compartió en al red social una fotografía que, según dice, es un trascámaras de una sesión de fotos para la marca Pink de la conocida firma. Una publicación que ya suma más de 45.100 'me gusta' y cientos de comentarios que celebran la decisión de la marca de apoyar la diversidad y la inclusión entre sus famosos 'ángeles'.

Un debate que la firma ya abrió en 2018 cuando dieron a conocer que desde la marca no trabajarían con modelos de tallas plus ni transgénero porque, aseguraban, Victoria's Secret "no comercializa a todo el mundo". Unas declaraciones por las que tiempo después se vieron obligados a pedir disculpas.